KP govt to start nano degree programme, says minister

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan on Wednesday said that the KP government would soon start a nano degree programme and impart training to 400 youth.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on different development projects for digital transformation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that KP would be the first region in South Asia to start the nano degree programme.

He directed all departments concerned to complete measures for initiation of the programme and warned that any unnecessary delay in execution of the project would not be tolerated.

He said that the KP government was actively working on all development projects for digital transformation of the province, adding that upon completion the projects would facilitate the citizens in accessing the services without any inconvenience.

Earlier, he was briefed about paperless government, Citizen Facilitation Centres, Pak Digital City Haripur, Employees Digital Skills, Digital Economy, Skills Centre Mardan, KP Government Super APP, Science and Technology Museum and nano degree programme.

Secretary Science and Technology Muhammad Khalid, Director Science and Technology, Managing Director KP IT Board and representatives of line departments attended the meeting.