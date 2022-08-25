News Desk

LHC suspends fuel price adjustment collection from several petitioners

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended collection of fuel price adjustment charges from the electricity bills of July to the extent of several petitioners.

The court ordered Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to issue revised bills to the petitioners after deducting the amount of the charges. Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Sadiq and others challenging the fuel price adjustment charges in the bills of July. The petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that the respondents had enhanced the amount of fuel price adjustment charges in the bills for the months of July.

Court orders consumers to pay bills after excluding fuel price adjustment charges

He submitted that the court had already granted interim relief to the extent of fuel adjustment charges in two cases. He pleaded with the court to set aside the enhanced fuel price adjustment charges in the bills for the month of July and suspend them till the final decision in the matter. However, the court suspended collection of fuel price adjustment charges from the petitioners till the next hearing and sought a reply from the Federal government, LESCO and other respondents. The court also directed to club all identical petitions and fix them for hearing on September 14.

