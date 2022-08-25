APP

Lumpy skin disease kills dozens of animals in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD – The devastation of the lumpy skin disease (LSD) continued in Hazara division where hundreds of cattle have died and a large number of animals affected by the viral infection.

There were few customers buying meat and milk while butchers were also facing huge losses due to the outbreak of this viral disease.

According to details, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan had ordered to expedite preventive measures to stop spread of lumpy skin disease in animals. Infectious lumpy skin disease was spreading and affecting a large number of animals in Hazara division. The farmers were facing millions of rupees losses as the livestock and dairy farm business had been affected due to high mortality rate and reduction in prices of cattle.

Moreover, due to the non-availability of the vaccine cattle breeders were at high risk.

A couple of months ago LSD cases surfaced in Sindh but later on its spread intensified in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

