People go to give interviews with lots of hope, and encouragement. No one considers how common people are preparing themselves and arranging the transport by paying the higher amount, and how they manage their expenses due to living in far areas.

There is a perception that getting a job can be possible when you have good references. It is true and the same things are happening till today. Why do people think that? One reason is that many organisations do the advertisements including universities, banks, and companies to show that they are hiring based on the interviewee’s capabilities and skills.

The sad thing is that most of the organisations have already selected the candidates and they just want to pretend that that they are hiring based on capabilities and skills.

If the way of this hiring process continues then what about the skills which had been ignored yet? If organisations already selected the person then why are interviewers receiving calls? In the 21st century, this gambling is occurring at every stage of a particular target.

Merit means based on the individual capability. Due to such rigging, not just unemployment and poverty increase but people’s hopes, motivations, strengths, and creativity diminish. If organisations call for interviews then results must be on a merit basis otherwise they should not do the calls to show or promote their organisations by making a middle man fool..

After that, a claim of organisations is that interviewees do not come at a given time. How would interviewees come when they know the facts about their whole surroundings?

The simple thing is if the organisations/institutions conduct the interviews then they should call when interviews are merit-based rather than hurt the emotions of other people.

RAGNI,

Daharki.