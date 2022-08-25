More deaths, destruction as country reels from flash floods

SUKKUR/UPPER DIR/HYDERABAD/ISLAMABAD – The death toll from record monsoon rains swelled on Wednesday as authorities reported more deaths in different parts of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas, considering the prediction of more rains in those areas.

The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Qatar, is monitoring the rescue and relief efforts in the country being taken for the flood-stricken people. He directed the National Disaster Management Authority and all the relevant ministries and departments to collaborate with one another as consecutive rain spells were deteriorating the flood-caused destruction. He said as the flash floods had inflicted huge losses on the people, it was the nation’s responsibility to support their countrymen.

“The rehabilitation in the calamity-hit areas is a gigantic task. This is possible only through collective efforts,” the prime minister said and requested the local and international charity organizations to extend their support for the rehabilitation of affected population.

A total of 58 people lost their lives and 92 others were reported injured in Sukkur division due to heavy rainfall and floods. The incessant rainfall and floods have also damaged over 5,000 houses among them 805 were completely demolished, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday.

Most of the deaths were reported from the Khairpur district where 47 people lost their lives, it added.

Heavy rains in and around Hyderabad city for the past 24 hours have paralyzed normal life, with water entering houses and shops in several areas.

According to the data released by the Meteorological Department, 101 mm of rain was recorded in Hyderabad city till Wednesday morning due to which the low-lying areas of the city were inundated.

Over 70 percent area of the city has been affected by rain water while railways’ down track inundated due to which the train schedule had been affected.

The areas affected by rain include most areas of Latifabad, Phuleli, Station Road, Mehr Ali Colony, Qazi Qayoom Road, Pakka Qila, Makki Shah, Liaquat Colony, Pretabad, Noorani Basti and Qasimabad.

Meanwhile, the district administration, HDA and municipal authorities have kept all the pumping stations operational on electricity and the generators for rainwater drainage from the city and its adjoining localities.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and HDA DG Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, rain water is being drained out from the low-lying areas through de-watering pumps.

According to the official statement issued by Sindh Information Department, provision of cooked food and other basic facilities is being ensured to the victims in the rain-affected urban and the rural areas under the supervision of the relevant Assistant Commissioners.

Also, five children were swept away by a strong current in Upper Dir when they were going home from schools. The rescue sources said that the bodies of four children have been recovered and search for other body still continue. The bodies of the deceased were later handed over to the families.

‘Monsoon rains in Balochistan’

The devastating monsoon rains have killed some 225 individuals including males, females and children and injured 95 during various incidents amid above normal downpour since the onset of the rainy season from June 14.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a detailed daily situation report that accounted damages in past 24 hours and cumulative losses at various areas during heavy rains, flash flooding and landslides.

The situation report mentioned that out of the total 225 deaths some 105 males, 55 females, and 65 children perished whereas among the 95 injured, as many as 52 males were reported injured along with 11 females and 32 children.

The cumulative infrastructure damages recorded during the massive rains included 710 kilometres (km) roads and 18 bridges, whereas some 19,400 houses got partially damaged and 7,167 were fully damaged while the massive flooding due to rains killed 500,000 livestock animals.

It added that the N-25 Quetta to Karachi Highway was blocked due to Lunda Bridge that got washed away which was now open for light traffic as manpower and machinery was also deployed for the restoration work.

Almost 34 districts of Balochistan province were affected, 360,000 population was impacted whereas 600 persons were rescued, and 7,000 individuals were residing in relief camps.

The relief provided by NDMA included 7,850 tents, 16,300 tarpaulins, 17,800 mosquito nets, 13,500 blankets, 3,000 hygiene kits, 3,200 kitchen sets, 12,500 food packs, 5,000 first aid kits, 85 generators, 140 chemical spray machines, 8,000 jerry cans, 1,000 sleeping bags, 84 de-watering pumps, and 200 lifesaving jackets.

‘More rains likely’

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for north/eastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Scattered heavy falls are also likely in eastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a well marked low pressure area (LPA) located over Sindh is likely to move in northwest direction and approach Balochistan during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is also present over upper/western parts of the country.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 25-26.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on August 25.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from August 25-26.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.