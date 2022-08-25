MoU signed to provide technical support to students

PESHAWAR – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between KP-EZDMC and INU at the Head Office of KP-EZDMC here on Wednesday.

The aim of the MoU was to strengthen ties between academia and industry for the enrichment of both organisations and students. KP-EZDMC was represented by CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal while Vice Chancellor Dr Shah Jehan was leading INU team.

According to the MoU, KP-EZDMC will provide technical support to students of INU in their final year projects, material testing and joint research ventures, and liaising with the industries in economic zones.

Furthermore, both the parties will do collaborative efforts in professional and technical skill development of their respective staff. KP-EZDMC staff will also deliver guest lecturers to INU students and will also help in reducing the gap between the academia and industry.

Both parties believe that close cooperation between the two organisations would greatly benefit the academia and industry by professional and technical skill enhancement of students through internship and job placement initiatives.