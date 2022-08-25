Our Staff Reporter

MoU signed to provide technical support to students

PESHAWAR – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between KP-EZDMC and INU at the Head Office of KP-EZDMC here on Wednesday.

The aim of the MoU was to strengthen ties between academia and industry for the enrichment of both organisations and students. KP-EZDMC was represented by CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal while Vice Chancellor Dr Shah Jehan was leading INU team.

According to the MoU, KP-EZDMC will provide technical support to students of INU in their final year projects, material testing and joint research ventures, and liaising with the industries in economic zones.

Furthermore, both the parties will do collaborative efforts in professional and technical skill development of their respective staff. KP-EZDMC staff will also deliver guest lecturers to INU students and will also help in reducing the gap between the academia and industry.

Both parties believe that close cooperation between the two organisations would greatly benefit the academia and industry by professional and technical skill enhancement of students through internship and job placement initiatives.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

PM ‘grateful’ as Qatar announces to pump $3b into Pakistan’s economy

National

FCA waiver only for those using upto 200 power units/month: Dastgir

National

Pakistan condemns blasphemy remarks by BJP leader

National

ECP defers LG polls in flood-hit Sindh

National

Imran to appear in court today to seek bail

National

More deaths, destruction as country reels from flash floods

National

Supreme Court moved against FPA in power bills

National

Elahi directs CS to visit flood hit areas to oversee relief work

Business

Current account deficit shrinks by 45.45 percent to $1.2 billion in July

Business

Dastagir for enhancing Hesco’s recoveries to ensure uninterrupted power supply

1 of 2,457

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More