Our Staff Reporter

MQM-P appeals to Army Chief to help flood-hit people

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has appealed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help flood-stricken people in interior Sindh.
In a statement, MQM-P Rabita Committee has urged the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to issue immediate orders for the rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.
The MQM-P Rabita Committee noted that there was an alarming situation in various cities of Interior Sindh due to heavy rains, which caused flash floods. “The civil administration has failed to deal with floods and disasters due to rains,” it said, adding that houses and crops have been damaged. The party appealed the Army chief to release orders for rehabilitation of flood-hit victims on emergency basis.
The Rabita Committee further urged COAS Bajwa to direct Pakistan Army soldiers to start relief activities in flood-affected areas.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

US Open up for grabs after surprising year in women’s tennis

Newspaper

Sheikhupura beat Peshawar in 15-a-side rugby match

Newspaper

Wapda players maintain dominance in Ju-Jitsu C’ship

Newspaper

Ground, best facilities needed to win Olympic gold: Arshad

Newspaper

PSF Combaxx Int’l Squash begins

Newspaper

National Women Basketball from Oct 3

Newspaper

Umer Rashid appointed Pak men cricket team’s fast bowling coach

Entertainment

Elton John gives diners preview of Britney Spears’ first music since 2016

Entertainment

Jamshed Ansari remembered

Entertainment

The ‘Knives Out’ sequel gets a release date

1 of 1,927

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More