‘National productivity master plan to promote competitiveness in markets’

ISLAMABAD – Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that “National Productivity Master Plan” is a landmark initiative which may help reorient the requirement of the current era of competitiveness both in the domestic and global markets.

National Productivity Master Plan also supports export sectors in enhancing competitiveness and yielding a higher productivity culture in the country said while addressing “Interim Review Workshop on National Productivity Master Plan for Pakistan” organized by the National Productivity Organization(NPO) here. Rana Ihsan said that to deliver the vision of the Ministry of Industry and Production “to achieve efficient, sustainable and inclusive industrial development,” the organizations are playing an active role.

He said that NPO is solely responsible for productivity and quality enhancement in Pakistan adding that NPO is facilitating to complement and strengthen the Ministry’s mandate through its vision “economically productive and globally competitive Pakistan.”

In order to improve the competitiveness, there is an immediate need to work on relevant indicators as with current performance, Pakistan cannot ideally complete and fetch a good share in the international market.

To examine the current productivity indicators of Pakistan across the key industrial sectors and to improve those to achieve sustainable productivity and economic growth, NPO Pakistan acquired the support of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan in developing a National Productivity Master Plan which will provide a strategic framework for Productivity enhancement in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan’s economy is facing a downfall and to survive with this challenge, MOI&P is already in the process of understanding various rapid industrial transformation initiatives during this hard time.