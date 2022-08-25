Staff Reporter

National Women Basketball from Oct 3

LAHORE – The National Women Basketball Championship will be played at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex from October 3 to 7. After getting permission from Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) has invited all the affiliated units of the PBBF to participate in the championship. The draws for the event will be held at PBBF office on September 10. All the affiliated units have been requested to confirm their participation till September 8. Each team will include 12 players, one manager and a coach. The affiliated units have also been requested to bring one referee/table official along with the team for the said event. The accommodation will be provided in the PSB hostels.

