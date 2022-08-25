News Desk

Nawaz now understands how far Shehbaz could go for power: Sh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday while hinting towards a possible rift in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) dynamics pointed out that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif has understood how far his brother Shehbaz Sharif could go for the sake of power.

In a statement, Sheikh Rasheed said that the incumbent government has been making terrorist cases against Imran Khan out of fear of his popularity.

“They are running away from the elections and calling out to the establishment for help,” he added.

Mr. Rashid predicted the forthcoming month as ‘Savage September’. The former interior Minister said that the prayers of people have reached the heaven and September will turn out to be a savagely cruel month for the ‘oppressors’.

Sheikh Rashid further criticizing the coalition government said that the voters are dying due to flood, while the incumbent leaders dwell in enjoyment in the capital city.

“The IMF’s letter of intent should be made public so that the people are aware of the impending doom,” he said.

