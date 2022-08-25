Over 0.1m children administered polio drops in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Over 100,000 children under the age of five years were administered polio drops during the third-day of anti-polio drive, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon informed media on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner directed all assistant commissioners to monitor activities of vaccination teams, particularly in those areas where confirmed polio cases and refusal cases had been reported.

They were checking tally-sheets and fingerprints of the children, besides encouraging the parents/ guardians to administer anti-polio drops to each child in the capital.

He underscored the need for integrated efforts to make the capital polio-free and asked the health authorities to direct polio teams to vaccinate every child.

“Eradicating polio is a national cause. Therefore, people from all segments of the society, especially religious scholars, teachers, social activists and notables should extend full support to the administration and health department to save children from the disease,” he stressed.