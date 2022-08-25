PA demands withdrawal of terrorism charges against Imran

LAHORE – In an expression of solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning terrorism cases instituted against him and demanded their withdrawal at the earliest.

Moved by Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, the resolution also demanded of the federal government to immediately drop charges against Imran who, according to the resolution, was the true leader of not only the Pakistani nation but also the Islamic world. The resolution maintained that the cases filed against the PTI chief were politically motivated and hence should be withdrawn forthwith. “The purpose of filing false cases of terrorism against PTI chairman will worsen the already volatile situation and derail the democratic system. These cases have not only tarnished the bright face of Pakistan, the UN secretary general has also expressed concern over these cases. International journals are also condemning these incidents”, read the resolution.

The resolution further said that political and baseless cases were not acceptable in any way and neither such high-handed tactics could stop the struggle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against this imported government. The resolution said that political leadership should be confronted in the political arena.

The Opposition, on the other hand, opposed the resolution which was taken out of turn by suspending the relevant rules. The PML-N and PPP members left the House raising slogans minutes before adoption of the resolution by the PTI members. Earlier, the Assembly session began under the chairmanship of Speaker Muhammad Sabatin Khan. ProvincialMinister Sardar Shahbuddin answered questions about the department of livestock and dairy development. The House also approved the two bills on Wednesday. They included “The Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022” and “The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022”. After completing the agenda of the meeting, the speaker adjourned the sitting till 3 pm, August 31.

PML-N assembly members protest against Imran Khan’s threat to a female judge

Meanwhile, the PML-N assembly members protested against Imran Khan’s threat to a female judge as they gathered on the Assembly stairs. They chanted slogans: “Imran Khan is the only devil in Pakistan”, “Fitna Khan unacceptable, insulting the woman unacceptable”. The PML-N members demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of PTI chairman’s outburst against the judges.

Speaking on the occasion, Hina Parvez Butt said that Imran Khan’s remarks about a female judge were unforgivable. “Threatening the top leadership of the police is a shame for Imran Khan. What kind of mental patient has been holding the office of the Prime Minister. Until yesterday, these police officers and judges were good. Today, when Imran Khan is out of power, everyone is looking bad”, she observed. Rahila Khadim said PTI was a fascist party. “The dirty mind has already revealed itself. The humiliation of the female judge is equal to the disrespect of all Pakistani women. We fully express our solidarity with the female judge Zeba Chaudhry”, she remarked. Kanwal Liaquat said that the entire PML-N and the federal govt were standing with women and police officers.