News Desk

PA passes resolution condemning baseless cases against Imran Khan

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning baseless cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan.

PTI senior leader Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid presented a resolution in the House which was unanimously passed.

The resolution stated that “The House condemns the baseless cases against Imran Khan, Imran Khan is the true leader of the Pakistani nation and the world of Islam. Pakistan’s bright face was tarnished at the international level due to these cases.”

“The Secretary General of the United Nations also expressed concern over these cases, international journals are also condemning such incidents, such high tactics cannot stop the struggle of PTI, adding that Punjab Assembly expresses sympathy with Imran Khan and demands withdrawal of the cases filed by the imported government, a political response should be given in the political arena,” the resolution further stated.

