News Desk

PAF rescue and relief operations continue in flood affected areas

Pakistan Air Force is actively participating in rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

According to PAF spokesperson, during the operations, 12375 pounds of relief goods have been distributed amongst the flood victims who have been badly hit by recent torrential rains spell and flash floods.

PAF emergency response teams are continuously busy in evacuating flood victims to safe areas.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours 346 patients have been attended by teams of PAF doctors and para-medical staff at the field hospitals established by Pakistan Air Force. Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affected people.

