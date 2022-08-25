News Desk

Pakistan rejects India’s closure of inquiry into firing of missile

Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected India’s purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident of the firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March and reiterated its demand for a joint probe.

“As expected, the measures taken by India in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal Court of Inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said that they had seen India’s announcement of the findings of an internal Court of Inquiry regarding the incident of firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March, 2022 and the decision to terminate the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers reportedly found responsible for the reckless incident.

The spokesperson said Pakistan reiterated its demand that the Indian government must immediately provide specific responses to the queries raised by Pakistan after the incident and accedes to its call for a joint probe.

“India has not only failed to respond to Pakistan’s demand for a joint inquiry, but has also evaded the questions raised by Pakistan regarding the command and control system in place in India, the safety and security protocols and the reason for India’s delayed admission of the Missile launch,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that systemic loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in the handling of strategic weapons could not be covered up beneath the veneer of individual human error.

“If indeed India has nothing to hide then it must accept Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe in the spirit of transparency,” it was stressed.

The imprudent Indian action of March 9, 2022 had jeopardized the peace and security environment of the entire region. Pakistan’s demonstration of exemplary restraint was a testament of our systemic maturity and abiding commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state, it was added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PA passes resolution condemning baseless cases against Imran Khan

National

International media throws weight behind Imran, claims Maulana Fazlur Rehman

National

Flash floods, heavy rains claim 903 lives nationwide

National

Mushaal lauds SWI for highlighting abuse journalists, activists face in IIOJK

National

Govt may increase petrol price by Rs20 per litre

National

No progress yet on $8 billion Saudi investment

National

‘Announce elections before my final call,’ Imran Khan warns govt

National

Young man who sacrificed his life for saving boy nominated for presidential award

National

Punjab govt dismisses May 25 vandalism cases filed against PTI workers

National

President for exploring new avenues of Pak-Korea cooperation

1 of 8,889

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More