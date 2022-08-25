News Desk

Pakistan seeking to change structure of economy through CPEC: Ahsan

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan is seeking to change structure of its economy through multi billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing an event of Pakistan Business Council in Islamabad on Thursday, he described the corridor project as a strategic vision aimed at transforming Pakistan into an industrial economy. This, he said, will bolster our exports.

He pointed out that the corridor project in the first phase helped Pakistan address its energy and infrastructure bottlenecks besides making our strategic assets productive including that of Thar coal. He recalled there was an investment of twenty nine billion dollars under the CPEC during the last tenure of PML -N.

Ahsan Iqbal said political stability and continuity of policies is a must to take the country forward on the path of development.

He said apart from enhancing the tax to GDP ratio from the current 9.5 percent to eighteen percent, we have to increase domestic and foreign investment in the country to fix the economic issues.

