Parliament to Parliament contacts vital for strong Pak-Korea ties: Speaker

Islamabad – Acting Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani has said that Pakistan and Republic of Korea enjoy long-standing diplomatic and economic relations. He said that both countries share unanimity of views on important regional and global issues. He said that Pakistan always desires to strengthen its relations with Republic of Korea by establishing Parliamentary and Economic ties. He expressed these views in a meeting with Korean Parliamentary delegation headed buLee Hek-young. The Acting Speaker emphasized upon he need for strengthing ties beween parliaments of both countries and said that the parliamentarians of both countries can play an important role in expanding bilateral relations between both nations. While talking about the development of bilateral cooperation, he said that there are ample opportunities for enhancing cooperation in industry, technology, energy and other economic sectors in both countries, which can be utilized to promote the development and prosperity of both countries. While inviting Korean investors to invest in Pakistan, he said that the incumbent government of Pakistan is introducing investor-friendly policies in the country, from which Korean investment firms can benefit.

He told the members of the delegation that Pakistan has lot of religious tourism opportunities. While inviting them to visit the Buddhist tourist places, he said that there are holy places of Gandhara civilization, Buddhist archeology and beautiful tourist places in Pakistan. He also invited Korean businessman and traders to invest in Pakistan as Pakistan is a land of opportunities. He also thanked the people and government of Korea for providing the best facilities to Pakistani diaspora working in Korea.

Acting Speaker also invited Korean Parliamentary delegation to attend IPU regional Seminar on SDGs being organized by National Assembly of Pakistan.

Mr. Lee Hack Young head of Korean – Pak Parliamentary Friendship group expressed his gratitude for warm welcome. He also expressed his special gratitude for supporting Korean Nationals for their exit from Afghanistan.Members of Korean Parliament Mr.Lee Sangheon, Kim Byungio and Mr. An Byunggil also shared their vision and asked for cooperation of Pakistan government for facilitating Korean traders and investors in Pakistan.

Earlier, Korean Parliamentarians delegation also visited National Assembly Hall and Senate Hall.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister MNA Junaid Anwar, Chairman PAC Mr.Noor Alam Khan , MNA Syed Mehmood Ahmed, Mr. Mohsin Dawar, and Senior officers of National Assembly.