Past in Perspective

“Laugh and the world laughs with you,

snore and you sleep alone.”

–Anthony burgess

According to medical records, sleep apnea symptoms were observed 2000 years ago as well. In the nineteenth century, the disease earned the name of ‘Pickwickian Syndrome’ after the book, The Pickwick Papers by Charles Dickens, in which an overweight character named Joe also exhibited symptoms that resembled sleep apnea. According to medical theory then, the syndrome was correlated with a person’s body fat. In other words, doctors concluded that those who were obese were more likely to develop the disease but by no means was this the only reason, later studies would discover. Medical research into it suggested that extra weight around the neck can increase risks of developing sleep apnea but it is not the only factor worth considering.