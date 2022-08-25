PM Announces Relief

Given the widespread outrage and sense of helplessness of being burdened by exorbitant electricity bills, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced that 17 million of the total power consumers will be exempted from paying the high fuel charges adjustment (FCA) in their electricity bills. Though not a lot has been revealed regarding the specifics of this move, this relaxation will apply to those whose consumption in terms of units of electricity is low.

There has been a considerable increase in electricity bills for July and August due to high oil prices and for many people around the country the situation is becoming untenable considering the overall impact of inflation. Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) allowed distribution companies to charge an additional Rs155 billion to compensate for the higher fuel generation cost in June. On top of this, the government had also announced an increase of Rs7.91 per unit in the average base tariff across the country in three phases starting with effect from July.

According to reports, this exemption will also apply to tube well users and the government is also reviewing the situation for the rest of the 13 million power consumers who are better off financially. However, it remains to be seen how this will be facilitated given our fiscal constraints at the moment. The intention is commendable because if traders and other sectors can be given relief, so can the suffering common man.

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir is expected to hold a detailed press conference on the matter to provide details on the mechanism behind this relief and how it will be implemented. The government’s job may be made easier if oil prices drop, but there is no guarantee of that happening; so the government must have a contingency plan in place to make up for the revenue shortfall. What is comforting is the fact that the government has apparently discussed this with the IMF prior to announcing it, so there should be no objections and hurdles that cause the tranche to be delayed further.