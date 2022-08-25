PM ‘grateful’ as Qatar announces to pump $3b into Pakistan’s economy

DOHA/ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that both Pakistan and Qatar have decided to take their excellent bilateral relations to the next level of strategic engagement. The premier also thanked Amir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for Qatar’s investment of$3 billion in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

“Held a very productive meeting with HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar. We have decided to take our excellent bilateral relations to the next level of strategic engagement. Grateful to HH Emir for Qatar’s investment of $3 billion in various sectors of our economy,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter late Wednesday after his meetings with Qatari leaders.

Earlier, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) announced plans to invest $3 billion in Pakistan. “The Qatar Investment Authority announced its aspiration to invest $3bn in various commercial and investment sectors in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Qatar’s Emiri Diwan said, without giving details.

The announcement was made during a visit to Doha by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who held official talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday after a meeting with the QIA on Tuesday.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund plans to invest $3 billion in key sectors of Pakistan’s economy as the gas-rich Gulf state extends its support to the cash-strapped South Asian nation. According to international media reports, the $445 billion Qatar Investment Authority is evaluating strategic investments in the country’s main airports in Islamabad and Karachi, as well as in the renewable energy, power and hospitality sectors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investments from the QIA may partly overlap with the $2 billion in bilateral support Qatar has already planned for Pakistan, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The fund may end up investing more or less than $3 billion depending on the asset valuations and opportunities, the people said, without sharing a time frame.

The Qatari ruler’s office confirmed the plan to invest in Pakistan in a statement posted on its website. The decision came during a meeting between ruler Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Qatar is pledging its support for Pakistan to help ease the country’s funding crunch and the consequent risk of a default. Prime Minister Sharif has been visiting Qatar ahead of an IMF board meeting next week that could lead to the release of $1.2 billion in financing. Arab nations committed to supporting the country only after it secured a program from the Washington-based lender.

During the meeting, officials also discussed the progress Qatar — the world’s top supplier of liquefied natural gas — has made on investing in Pakistan’s next import terminal, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. While progress has been made, some steps remain, they said.

Shares in state-controlled Pakistan International Airlines rose as much as 10% following the news of Qatar’s interest in the hospitality sector. The carrier owns the Roosevelt Hotel in New York and has previously tried to sell the iconic property.

Pakistan will also get $1 billion in oil financing from Saudi Arabia and a similar amount in investments from the United Arab Emirates. Gulf States often provide a mix of deposits and investment pledges when they provide aid to states. The Pakistan rupee is the best performer globally this month and has gained about 9% since dropping to a record low last month as worries over a possible default fade, according to data tracked by Bloomberg.

‘Strengthening bilateral cooperation’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wherein both the leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen the mutual cooperation.

During the meeting held at Diwan-e-Amiri, both the countries agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas. The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including the cabinet members.

Earlier, as the prime minister arrived at Diwan, he was warmly welcomed by the Amir at the main entrance.

Later, the Amiri guards also presented a guard of honour to the prime minister before proceeding to hold the meeting and the delegation-level talks.

The prime minister arrived here on a two-day visit on Tuesday, on the invitation of the Amir of Qatar. This is his first visit since assuming the office in April 2021.

On Tuesday too, the prime minister had a busy day when he met the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, besides addressing the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable conference.

PM visits FIFA World Cup ‘Stadium 974’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited FIFA World Cup ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. The Prime Minister was given a guided tour of the Stadium and was briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Qatar in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for one of the biggest sporting event of the world.

He said the football stadiums and associated facilities built in a short span of time, depicted the Qatari culture and identity. Underlining the contribution of Pakistani workforce in building the world cup infrastructure, the Prime Minister said Pakistanis are proud of the fact that the football ‘Al-Rihla’ the official match ball of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is made in Pakistan.

He wished the people and leadership of Qatar a resounding success in the convening of the mega event.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on the father of Qatari Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and mother Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, wherein he appreciated their role and services in elevating the bilateral relationship.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit here, underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding and cordial relationship with Qatar, which he said was based on firm foundations of mutual trust and abiding support.

He also conveyed gratitude to Amir’s father for receiving him and his delegation.

Recalling the earlier visits of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to Pakistan in 1999 and 2017, the prime minister appreciated the role played by him in elevating the relationship between the two countries and acknowledged the robust relationship developed during his reign.

Recalling the “Education Above All (EAA)” programme under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the prime minister lauded her humanitarian and charitable efforts, in particular the enrolment of out-of-school children around the world including Pakistan.

He thanked Amir’s father for hosting more than 200,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Qatar, which was contributing to the progress of the State of Qatar, as well as Pakistan.

He assured Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani of further cooperation with Qatar in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

The prime minister also conveyed his warmest felicitations and best wishes for Qatar hosting the upcoming FIFA-2022 World Cup. He also extended a cordial invitation to Amir’s parents to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.