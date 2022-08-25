News Desk

PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding Qatar visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Pakistan, following the conclusion of his two-day official visit to Qatar.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the prime minister said Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future with new opportunities and greater awareness to upgrade bilateral relations, particularly the economic cooperation.

“Heading back to Pakistan today after the conclusion of my important trip to Qatar. Thank you to the government and people of Qatar, especially my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality,” the prime minister tweeted.

Mentioning the two “noteworthy” aspects of his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif said firstly Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future which offered new opportunities and avenues in a swiftly changing world.

Secondly, he said there was a greater awareness between the two countries of the need for upgrading the bilateral relations by making economic cooperation the pivot of bilateral ties.

A day earlier, it was reported that Qatar agreed to make investments of upto $3 billion in Pakistan during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to sources in finance ministry, Qatar will be making immediate investments in multiple sectors in Pakistan. “The Qatari officials have shown their interest in making investments at Karachi and Islamabad airports,” they said, adding that the Qatari investment authority will ensure bringing investments in least possible time.

