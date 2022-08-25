News Desk

PM Shehbaz cancels London visit amid floods in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his visit to London while considering the flood situation in the country.

According to details, the prime minister while considering the flood situation in the country, cancelled his visit to London where he planned to go to inquire after his ailing granddaughter.

Earlier, the prime minister intended to fly to London after his two-day official visit to Qatar, but he decided to travel back to Islamabad to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas.

On his arrival here, the prime minister would chair a meeting wherein the officers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other departments would brief the prime minister on rescue and relief efforts.

A day earlier, it was reported that Qatar agreed to make investments of upto $3 billion in Pakistan during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to sources in finance ministry, Qatar will be making immediate investments in multiple sectors in Pakistan. “The Qatari officials have shown their interest in making investments at Karachi and Islamabad airports,” they said, adding that the Qatari investment authority will ensure bringing investments in least possible time.

 

