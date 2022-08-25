News Desk

PM visits FIFA World Cup ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited FIFA World Cup ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha, Qatar today (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister was given a guided tour of the Stadium and was briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Qatar in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for one of the biggest sporting event of the world.

He said the football stadiums and associated facilities built in a short span of time, depicted the Qatari culture and identity.

Underlining the contribution of Pakistani workforce in building the world cup infrastructure, the Prime Minister said Pakistanis are proud of the fact that the football ‘Al-Rihla’ the official match ball of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is made in Pakistan.

He wished the people and leadership of Qatar a resounding success in the convening of the mega event.

