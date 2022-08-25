PML-N should focus on welfare of people instead of registering cases against opponents, says PTI

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday berated the ruling coalition in the centre for allegedly focusing on registering cases against the party leadership instead of providing relief to the inflation-hit masses.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi came down hard on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government for what he said was only focused on filing terrorism cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan instead of giving attention to back-breaking inflation that has made life of people a hell. “Ironically, the imported government is least bothered about hardships of the people who are neck-deep in crises,” he said in a statement.

He said that look at the situation that they registered FIRs (first information reports) against Khan for his just demand to take legal action against the officials. “We have to think whether any individual or institution is above the law?” he asked. Qureshi said that the back-breaking price hike had made life of the poverty-stricken masses miserable, as the inflation rate reached to record 42 percent, and people were unable to pay their electricity bills.

The former foreign minister and PTI vice chairman went on to say that the government’s apathy towards masses was evident from the fact that price of petrol was increased by Rs 6 per litre when fuel prices were decreased globally. He said that the farmers were greatly impacted by the surge in fuel price, as it was next to impossible for them to pay their tube well bills by buying diesel at Rs 244 per litre. Qureshi stated that the salaried class, various organizations and the victims would have to raise their voice together against the “unbridled inflation”, adding that some organizations were already in contact with them. Talking about forthcoming by-polls, he said that everyone was well-aware that the by-elections for three seats were going to be held on September 11 and for nine seats on September 25.

“I will request all my friends to stamp on the bat (the election symbol of PTI) so as to send a clear message to the government against the soaring prices, incompetence and mismanagement,” he added.