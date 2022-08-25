President for exploring new avenues of Pak-Korea cooperation

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi has called for further enhancing the quantum of bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea, saying that new avenues for cooperation among the governments and private sectors of the two countries should be explored.

He said that Pakistan was desirous of expanding bilateral cooperation with Korea in various fields, such as agriculture, ICT, human resource development, economy, science, culture and education. The President made these remarks while talking to the members of the Korea-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, led by its Head, Lee Hack Young, which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. Members of Parliament, Lee Sangheon, Kim Byungjoo, An Byunggil, and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo attended the meeting.

Talking to the parliamentary delegation, the President highlighted that Pakistan possessed an enormous youth bulge which, if properly educated and trained, could provide much-needed qualified and cost-competitive human resources to Korean companies that had a presence in Pakistan and help meet the growing needs of the Korean economy and industry.

The President said that Korea could help Pakistan bring vast virgin lands in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under cultivation and substantially increase the yield of agricultural products of the fertile plains of Sindh and Punjab through joint research and development, ICT-based modern agriculture technologies, better disease-resistant seeds, vertical farming and Artificial Intelligence based irrigation system. This, he added, would prevent water wastage, help in the growth of high-value agriculture products through a controlled environment and ensure food security in the country. The President said that Korea had been effectively contributing to the economic development of Pakistan and had made sizable investments in many sectors, especially in the vehicle and cellular manufacturing sectors.

He assured the delegation that Korean investment in Pakistan was safe and that Pakistan was committed to continuing the investment and trade policies irrespective of change in the government to provide a safe and secure environment to foreign investors.

The President pointed out that the existing volume of bilateral trade at US$1.935 billion was much below the two countries’ potential. He further said that by focusing on bilateral diversification of products and services and setting achievable targets, this volume can easily be taken to $ 6 billion in a few years. He also urged both the countries to take necessary steps to enhance bilateral consultations for the signing of a mutually agreed upon Free Trade Agreement which would provide an excellent framework for promoting bilateral trade, investment and business relations. The President said that the exchange of Parliamentary Friendship Groups between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea would bring the two countries closer and further promote cooperation between the parliaments of both countries. He also emphasized the need to develop the multidimensional relations between Pakistan and Korea to their fullest potential.

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed concern over the shortage of trained human resources capable of providing first aid facilities and health services to the affectees of accidents, floods and other natural disasters. He said that health-related institutions and relevant stakeholders should consider incorporating Boy Scouts and Girls Guides in the emergency health care system by providing them comprehensive training to provide timely first-aid in emergencies to the affectees around the country.

The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Senate of the Health Services Academy (HSA), Islamabad, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Members of the HSA Senate and senior officials of HSA attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the President emphasized the need to establish mental healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan, adding that the existing mental healthcare facilities should be strengthened on an urgent basis. He highlighted that the incidence of mental diseases in Pakistan was 24% whereas there were only 2000 experts in this field.

“Unfortunately, people who suffer from mental health diseases are prone to violence and irrational behaviours and in extreme cases commit suicide or cause serious injuries to others, including their loved ones”, the President said. He regretted that the incidence of suicide in Gilgit-Baltistan was increasing and there was a need to identify the root cause of this serious behaviour and to set up an effective healthcare system to address psychological and mental health issues faced by the people of the area. He advised the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to provide leadership to conceive an action plan within three months in consultations with all relevant stakeholders to address this very important national issue.