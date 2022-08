LAHORE -The PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament 2022 commenced at the Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Wednesday. The event is being organized by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Combaxx sports. The event has a prize money of USD12,000. In the first round matches, Farhan Mehboob, Naveed Rehman, Hafiz Zhafri, Zahir Shah, M Ammad, Sepehr Etemadpoor, Salman Saleem and Abdullah Elmasory were the winners.