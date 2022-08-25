APP

PSX loses 28 points

ISLAMABAD -The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 28.80 points, witnessing a slight negative change of 0.07 percent, closing at 43,337.97 points against 43,366.77&nbsp; points on the last working day. A total of 256,479,127 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 324,443,387 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.8.747 billion against Rs. 9.655 billion on last trading day. As many as 342 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gain and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 27,016,500 shares and price per share of Rs.6.82, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 20,811,500 and price per share of Rs.3.45 and PIAC(A) with volume of 13,489,000 and price per share of Rs.5.35.Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.34 per share, closing at Rs.494 whereas the runner up was Systems Limited, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.10.94 to Rs.391.12.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.127 per share closing at Rs.6,070 followed by Pak Services, the share price of which declined by Rs.75 to close at Rs.1,100.

