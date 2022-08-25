News Desk

PSX loses 305 points, closes at 43,032.57 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 305.40 points, with a negative change of 0.70 percent, closing at 43,032.57 points against 43,337.97 points on the last working day.

A total of 208,115,224 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 256,479,127 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.783 billion against Rs.8.747 billion on last trading day.

As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 209 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 18,598,000 shares and price per share of Rs.1.32, Hascol petrol with volume of 10,506,500 and price per share of Rs.6.74 and PIAC(A) with volume of 9,304,500 and price per share of Rs.4.97.

SAnofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.79.70 per share, closing at Rs.1,349.70 whereas the runner up was Reliance Cotton, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.37.05 to Rs.531.05.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.64.33 per share closing at Rs.1,057 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs.24.97 to close at Rs.2,375.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Gold price up by Rs1200 to Rs147,100 per tola

Business

Asian markets gain, investors anxious for U.S. rate hike clues

Business

Current account deficit shrinks by 45.45 percent to $1.2 billion in July

Business

Dastagir for enhancing Hesco’s recoveries to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Business

Sanctioning limits of CDWP, DDWP revised downwards

Business

Qatar, Pakistan to enter into agreement for LPG supply

Business

PSX loses 28 points

Business

Pharma goods export declines 1.44 percent

Business

Rupee sheds 72 paisas against dollar

Business

President for exploring new avenues of Pak-Korea cooperation

1 of 2,328

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More