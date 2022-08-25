Our Staff Reporter

PTI condemns inhumane behaviour with opposition leader

KARACHI – PTI on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly condemning arrest of Leader of the Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh and “inhumane behaviour” with him in the prison. The parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, Khurrum Sher Zaman, with his fellow legislators filed the resolution in the office of the Sindh Assembly.
Talking to the media, Mr Sher Zaman accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of targeting its leaders, calling it a vendetta of the provincial government. He alleged that Mr Sheikh was held in a jail barracks where hardened criminals were imprisoned.
“The floods have washed away entire rural Sindh and here our government is busy fixing political scores,” he said, adding: “We don’t want to play politics in this challenging hour and that’s why chose the respectable forum of the parliament to lodge our protest.

 

 

