Punjab CM announces establishment of flood relief fund

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday announced the establishment of the Punjab Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund by allocating Rs 5 billion for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Parvez Elahi said that the government will provide all possible resources for the flood victims, the amount of the Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund will be spent on the rehabilitation of the victims, the entire machinery is busy helping the brothers and sisters in trouble.

He further said that rehabilitation of the flood victims is the first priority of the Punjab government, China will not sit down until the rehabilitation of the victims.

