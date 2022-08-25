A first meeting of the Steering committee for the project was held under the chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Mr Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex. The one-item agenda of the meeting was to approve the questionnaire developed for Punjab Home Based and Domestic Workers Survey (PHB&DWS), 2022-23.

Bureau of Statistics (BOS) Punjab with the collaboration of Labour and Human Resource Department and with technical support of International Labour Organization (ILO) is planning to conduct first ever Punjab Home Based and Domestic Workers Survey in the province during 2022-23, at District Level. The survey will be conducted in all 36 districts (domains) of the Punjab, covering both urban and rural areas. This is the first survey of its kind to be conducted in Punjab.

Bureau of Statistics (BoS), Punjab is the going to execute the survey from September, 2022. The key objectives of the survey include assisting the government to improve the protection of Home based & domestic workers’ rights and their working and living conditions, provision the information to understand the complexity of the phenomenon of the HBWs & DWs and their challenges and to address the Government’s efforts towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) i.e. SDG-5 on gender equality & SDG-8 on decent work and economic growth.