Qatar, Pakistan to enter into agreement for LPG supply

ISLAMABAD – Qatar and Pakistan have agreed in principle to enter into agreement for the supply of 3000 to 4000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The willingness from Qatar for providing LPG to Pakistan emerged during the meeting of Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik with his Qatari counterpart, official source told The Nation. It has been agreed between Islamabad and Doha in principle that further negotiation will be done between the officials of both the countries for finalization of LPG import mechanism, the source said. Initialy Qatar has agreed for the provision of 3000 MT to 4000 MT of LPG, said the source.

Pakistan is currently importing around 58pc LPG to meet the local demand, while the remaining 42pc is being produced by the local refineries. The existing demand of LPG is 4600 MT per day, which increases by 25pc during winter season. The agreement, the modalities of which have yet to be finalised, will stabilize the supply of LPG in Pakistan during the winter peak demand season and may also reduce the prices of the commodity in the country, the source claimed. On Tuesday, the local production of LPG was 2015MT per day while the total demand was 4600 MT. There was a gap of 2585 MT in demand and supply which is met through imports. Pakistan is importing LPG through sea from Middle Eastern countries and land route from Iran.

The total LPG consumption during FY 2020-21 was around 1.788 million tons. The LPG consumption in Pakistan is on constant raise and it had recorded an increase of 23pc during the FY2020-21 over the previous fiscal. Average LPG consumption during FY 2019-20 was around 3,950 tons per day, which had increased to 4,857 tons per day during FY 2020-21.Similarly, the share of local LPG in the supply chain had reduced from 52pc in 2019-20 to 41pc in FY 2020-21.