Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country: PMD

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Scattered heavy falls are also likely in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.