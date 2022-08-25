Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country: PMD

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Scattered heavy falls are also likely in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

HBL to access int’l funding, including issuing green bond in China’s capital market

Islamabad

PAF rescue and relief operations continue in flood affected areas

National

Four killed as car overturns near Sheikhupura

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz cancels London visit amid floods in Pakistan

Islamabad

Record-breaking rains bring untold sufferings for people of Sindh

National

Country’s flood situation a national emergency: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Karachi

Dollar continues winning streak, gains Rs1.12 in interbank

Islamabad

Imran decides to appear before ATC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Headlines

SBP establishes Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund

National

ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in terror case

1 of 8,893

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More