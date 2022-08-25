Rana Sanaullah booked for threatening judiciary, govt officials

Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said on Thursday that a case has been registered against Minister for Interior and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

In his latest Tweet, the provincial minister said that the First Information Report (FIR) has been launched against the federal minister for threatening honorable judiciary and government officials in Gujarat’s Industrial Area.

He further said that the charges framed in the FIR are serious and action will be taken in accordance with the law.