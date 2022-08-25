News Desk

Rana Sanaullah booked for threatening judiciary, govt officials

Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said on Thursday that a case has been registered against Minister for Interior and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

In his latest Tweet, the provincial minister said that the First Information Report (FIR) has been launched against the federal minister for threatening honorable judiciary and government officials in Gujarat’s Industrial Area.

He further said that the charges framed in the FIR are serious and action will be taken in accordance with the law.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Contempt of court: Petition filed against PML-N leaders including Maryam, Fazl

National

Int’l institutions announce $500m for flood affectees on PM’s appeal

National

ECP issues notice to Abid Sher Ali over election code violation

National

Punjab CM announces establishment of flood relief fund

National

Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan

National

IRSA releases 355,400 cusecs water

National

COAS directs to render all possible support to flood affectees

National

Elahi vows to make Punjab ‘ideal province’ under Imran Khan’s vision

National

Shahbaz Gill shifted to Adiala Jail: Hashim Dogar

National

PM to distribute cash prizes to winners of Commonwealth, Islamic Solidarity games winners

1 of 8,896

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More