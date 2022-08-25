Recent flood, rains more dangerous than 2010 flood: Minister Ismail

KARACHI – Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahoo said that the continuous rains and recent flood in the province were more dangerous than the 2010 flood.

The provincial minister, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, warned that the present rains and flood had caused acute shortage of food and drinking water. He further said that the country may suffer from food crisis due to the floods and ongoing rains in different parts of the country. Such rains and floods had never occurred in Sindh before, and the situation was getting worse, he added.

Ismail said that crops of cotton, sugarcane, banana, sesame, dates, rice and tomato in the province had been completely destroyed as Badin, Khairpur, Thatta, Naushahro Feroz, Ghotki and other low-lying areas were flooded.

He said that due to the rains, the agricultural sector of Sindh had suffered a loss of billions of rupees, while thousands of properties had been damaged.