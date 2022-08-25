Record-breaking rains bring untold sufferings for people of Sindh

Unprecedented monsoon rains and resulting floods have left a trail of destruction throughout Sindh.

As many as 300 villages have been inundated in Qambar district of the province while 34 people have so far lost their lives.

Over 50 people have been injured and several homes lie in ruins in the district on account of incessant rains.

Similarly, there is water everywhere in Tangwani and Ghauspur where people have been forced to live outdoors and that, too, in torrential rains.

The situation is no different in Sanghar district where routine life has been paralyzed as over 125 villages have been flooded after nullahs burst their banks; 15 people have died and several homes have been destroyed.

Sindh govt sets up ‘flood relief fund’:

The Sindh government, on the other hand, has set up a ‘flood relief fund’ to which Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members of the parliament (MPs) as well as members of the Sindh Assembly, provincial ministers and special assistants to the CM will donate their month’s salary.

PPP’s Sharjeel Memon has said all government employees of grade-17 and above will also donate their five-day salary to the Fund.

On the other hand, Khairpur district is completely under water where the flood victims have demanded the government to announce a ‘big relief package’ since Rs25, 000 were not enough.

Syeda Nafeesa Shah, PPP leader, has demanded the authorities to give Rs0.1 million each to those families whose homes have been destroyed by rains and floods. “80 per cent of people have been rendered homeless while crops and orchards are under rainwater.

Balochistan’s road, rail links with provinces severed:

As many as 18 bridges have collapsed while 710-kilometer stretch of different roads have been badly hit by the calamity in the country’s largest province Balochistan due to which its links with other three provinces of the country have been cut off.

Nine more people have died in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 234.

As many as 26, 897 homes are either completely in ruins or partially damaged.

Similarly, over 0.1 million cattle have perished.

Crisis time for people of south Punjab not over:

People in south Punjab are still to come to grips with the colossal loss of lives and properties they have suffered this monsoon season.

There is water everywhere. There seems to no end in sight to the sufferings of people in Taunsa Sharif.

The same gloomy situation persists in Kot Chattha.

In Jampur, Sakhi Sarwar and Layyah, human settlements have been washed away by raging water, forcing the locals to spend their days and nights under open skies.

Pakistan Army, on the other hand, is carrying out relief operation in the affected areas.