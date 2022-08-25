Rohingya keep hope alive despite global community’s defocus on their repatriation

The persecuted Rohingya refugees are fumbling in the dark and feeling frustrated by the international community’s lack of response to their desire for repatriation, despite the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) recent ruling rejecting Myanmar’s objections to the genocide case.

On July 22, ICJ rejected Myanmar’s preliminary objections to Gambia’s case filed in November 2019 under the International Genocide Convention for alleged genocide against ethnic Rohingya in Rakhine State, with a focus on military operations launched in October 2016 and August 2017.

Geopolitical experts believe that Gambia requires financial and diplomatic assistance because western countries seem to be putting less focus on Rohingya repatriation despite international community pledges and the ICJ verdict last month.

These experts emphasize the importance of Bangladesh’s role in providing both political and economic support for the appropriate management of Rohingya repatriation.

On the fifth anniversary of their exodus to Bangladesh’s southeast coastal district of Cox’s Bazar, where about 1.2 million sought refuge, persecuted refugees recalled their nightmare on Thursday.

Mohammad Harun, a Rohingya Majhi or community leader, told Anadolu Agency that they have become frustrated with the international community’s shallow commitments to their repatriation.

“Both the so-called democratic government that has been deposed and the incumbent military junta in Myanmar are the same as they do not want us to return to our motherland,” he said, adding that in such a situation, the ICJ ruling has given them some hope of returning to their homeland.

Pledges frustrate refugees

Bangladesh and Myanmar began talks in January of this year on repatriating Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar after the junta seized state power under the recently formed technical level Ad-Hoc Task Force for “verification of displaced persons” from Rakhine, but the talks were unsuccessful.

Md. Touhid Hossain, a former Bangladesh foreign secretary, and international relations expert believe that the military junta in Myanmar is not under pressure and that the ICJ ruling does not put it on the defensive. International forums and UN agencies are focusing on refugee welfare rather than return, he added.

He told Anadolu Agency that there has been “no evident pressure from power or Western countries on the junta to return Rohingya … rather, they are pushing for the reinstatement of the so-called democratic government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.”

The change in the Myanmar administration has rendered repatriation a dream for refugees in Bangladesh.

“But there are still very few choices accessible with Bangladesh,” Hossain said, urging the country to remain active on global platforms so that the Rohingya repatriation problem is not overlooked or swept under the rug.

Global partners

Some analysts suggest that Bangladesh should join forces with Canada, Türkiye, and other nations on the genocide case to help Gambia in its fight before the ICJ.

Türkiye recently contributed $200,000 to the fund for the Rohingya genocide trial.

C R Abrar, a professor of the international relations department at the University of Dhaka, told Anadolu Agency that Bangladesh can establish a coalition with Türkiye, Canada, or other Muslim countries on Rohingya rights to support Gambia in the ICJ and fight Myanmar’s policy toward Rohingya refugees on global platforms.

“Bangladesh will have to take the initiative on this journey. There is no other option than to exert pressure on Myanmar. It must provide diplomatic and financial support to the Gambia while also raising the issue at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” Abrar, a human rights advocate, remarked.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told Anadolu Agency that the Foreign Ministry will decide on a strategy, policy, and structure to help refugees get justice, which is important for a dignified and sustainable Rohingya repatriation.

Following the ICJ judgment, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that international justice and accountability will be important in finding a long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis and their dignified return to Myanmar as a permanent solution.