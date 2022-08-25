Rupee sheds 72 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 72 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 218.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 217.65. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 223 and Rs 226 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.14 and closed at Rs 217.35 against the last day’s closing of Rs 216.21. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.59, whereas an increase of Rs 2.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 258.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs 256.10. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 17 paisa each to close at Rs 59.45 and Rs 58.13 respectively.