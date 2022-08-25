Sanctioning limits of CDWP, DDWP revised downwards

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government has downward revised the sanctioning limits of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) to Rs 7.5 billion and Rs 1 billion respectively.

However, the sanctioning limit of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), which was earlier above Rs 10b, has been enhanced and it has now been empowered to approve projects above Rs7.5b, official source told The Nation. The decision to downward revise the powers of CDWP and DDWP was taken to provide enough time for the proper evaluation and technical appraisal of important projects, the source claimed.

With the approval of the National Economic Council (NEC) the sanctioning limit of CDWP has been downward revised to Rs 7.5b from earlier Rs 10b, while the sanctioning limit of DDWP has been reduced to Rs 1b from the previous Rs2b, the source said.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman, National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the revised sanctioning limits for various federal development foras, the source said. With downward revision of the sanctioning powers of CDWP from Rs10b to Rs 7.5b, the sanctioning limits of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has been enhanced. ECNEC, which had the sanctioning limits of above Rs 10b, has now got the approval powers of the projects above Rs 7.5b.

Similarly, CDWP, which had earlier the sanctioning powers of above Rs 2b up to Rs 10b, is now authorized to approve projects above Rs1b and up to Rs 7.5b. The DDWP sanctioning limit is now up to Rs 1b. The sanctioning limits of ECNEC, CDWP and DDWP was last time revised during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The previous government had upward revised the sanctioning limits of various development foras. The previous government had enhanced the sanctioning limit of DDWP from up to Rs. 60 million to Rs3b. DDWP is chaired by the Federal Secretary of the Ministry/ Division/ Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) and it approves the project at ministry/department level and recommends the project above its sanctioning limit to the CDWP.

CDWP, which works under Planning Commission of Pakistan, considers the projects recommended by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) and DDWP. The previous government had increased the sanctioning powers of the CDWP from Rs3b to Rs10b. CDWP recommends projects over and above its sanctioning limits for the consideration of ECNEC. The sanctioning limit of ECNEC was also revised by the previous government from above Rs. 3b to above Rs10b. ECNEC is the highest development forum which is chaired by Finance Minister and it considers the projects sent by the CDWP.