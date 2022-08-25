News Desk

SBP establishes Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund

The State Bank of Pakistan has established Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund on the advice of federal government and asked the banks to create awareness regarding the fund.

In a message from its Twitter handle, the State Bank of Pakistan announced that donations can be made through cash or cross cheques at all bank branches across Pakistan and digitally via IBFT or RAAST.

“Roshan Digital Account holders can donate by clicking Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund icon on Roshan Samaji Khidmat page of their RDA bank,” the central bank said. It further said that overseas Pakistanis can also donate through wire transfers or Money Transfer Operators/exchange companies in their countries of residence.

The SBP also advised the banks to create awareness about fund and facilitate donors in making the donations.

Previously, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced establishment of a relief fund from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to support people who have been trapped in the unprecedented floods in the country.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

