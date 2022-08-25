SC bins objections on PTI’s petition on overseas vote right

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday removed the objections on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others’ petitions on overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights in the general elections. A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi conducted hearing of the petitions to strike down the amendments made through the Elections (Amendment) Act, 2022 being ultra vires of the Constitution. Justice Ijaz stated, “Billions of dollars are being taken from financial institutions and the foreign countries, while the expats who send $30 billion annually are being told that they cannot vote.” “They are told to fly back to the country if they want to vote,” the learned Judge further added. Justice Mazahar said that overseas Pakistanis bring in foreign exchange to the country and they must be facilitated on priority basis. He said that the whole world uses modern devices, for every little thing. Why the same cannot be used for voting, he asked. The apex court observed that the overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote appeared to be a matter of public interest and a fundamental human right, and the court has delivered several decisions related to it. Justice Naqvi questioned if the present assembly was empowered enough to make amendments regarding the fundamental rights of the expats, considering the insufficient number of members in the assembly.

PTI has filed a petition against amendments to the Elections Act, 2017 — which disallows overseas Pakistanis from voting electronically.

The Bill seeking electoral reforms was passed by the National Assembly and the Senate in May this year. The Bill was passed by the joint sitting of parliament after President Arif Alvi sent it back without giving his assent.

In the petition, federation through the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) are cited as respondents.

The petitioner contended that the amendment made to Section 94(1) violated the fundamental right to vote of 10 million overseas Pakistanis.

He further stated that under Article 5(2) of the Constitution, overseas Pakistanis were subject to the laws of Pakistan and even to its tax laws under certain circumstances.