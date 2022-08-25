Shahbaz Gill shifted to Adiala Jail: Hashim Dogar

Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hasim Dogar said on Thursday that former SAPM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been shifted to Adiala Jail after court sent to him jail on judicial remand.

In his statement on Thursday, Hashim Dogar said that Dr. Shahbaz Gill was transferred to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after the physical remand granted by the Sessions Court of Islamabad was completed.

He further said that as per the jail rules, their safety and best care will be ensured like other prisoners.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill had filed plea for bail in Islamabad district and sessions court in sedition case.

Gill’s counsel Chaudhry and the legal team filed bail plea in the district and sessions court on behalf of the PTI leader in which it had been stated that the case against him was made out of political grudge.

The petition added that some parts of Gill’s statement were twisted and then included in the FIR, adding that the PTI leader is a reputable person who graduated from the highest universities and has also served as a teacher in the educational institutions of America and Europe.

It further stated that a case does not arise against the petitioner under the provisions contained in the FIR and therefore it has been requested to the court to approve Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea.

Earlier, the Islamabad distrct and sessions court rejected the plea filed by police to further extend Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand.

The Islamabad police sought seven-day extension of Gill’s physical remand in sedition case, while the court has rejected the plea and sent the PTI leader on judicial remand.

The PTI leader was brought before the Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday after the completion of his two-day physical remand. The Islamabad police along with apprising the court about the investigation pleaded to grant another seven-day physical remand.

The prosecutor argued that they need to further investigate and therefore the remand should be extended but it was rejected by the court.