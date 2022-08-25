Our Staff Reporter

Sheikhupura beat Peshawar in 15-a-side rugby match

LAHORE – Sheikhupura junior rugby team outsmarted Peshawar team by 17-6 to win the 15-a-side match played in Sheikhupura. The match was organized by Sheikhupura Rugby Association (SRA) under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU).
PRU President Ch Arif Saeed, Director Shakeel Malik, SRA Chairman Afzal Haider, President Rana Shafqat Mehmood, association officials Syed Ashfaq Ahmed, Mubashir Mazhar, Rehan Faisal, Farhan Danish, Saqib Saeed, coach Muhammad Ilyas and others were present on the occasion.
Talking to media, Shakeel Malik said: “Thanks to the work that the PRU is doing at the grassroots level due to which many districts have their own U-14, U-17, Junior and Senior teams. Now women are also playing rugby in every district which is a very welcoming sign. Due to continuous and tireless efforts of PRU Chairman Fauzi Khawaja and President Arif Saeed, rugby has become popular in Pakistan.”
PRU President Arif Saeed said: “Rugby is now being played everywhere in Pakistan. Rugby scholarships are also being given in the colleges and universities. The number of newcomers is also increasing, which means future of rugby is quite bright.”

More Stories
Business

Qatar, Pakistan to enter into agreement for LPG supply

Business

PSX loses 28 points

Business

Pharma goods export declines 1.44 percent

Business

Rupee sheds 72 paisas against dollar

Business

President for exploring new avenues of Pak-Korea cooperation

Business

UAE businessmen interested to invest in Pakistan: Envoy

Business

Value of revenue loss from illicit trade of cigarettes exceeds Rs77 billion

Business

MMBL reaffirms its commitment to promoting financial inclusion & digitalisation efforts at LIIBS 2022

Business

Fundraising campaign launched for SKMCH&RC, Karachi

Business

NCHR in collaboration with Taskeen launches report

1 of 3,814

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More