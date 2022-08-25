Sheikhupura beat Peshawar in 15-a-side rugby match

LAHORE – Sheikhupura junior rugby team outsmarted Peshawar team by 17-6 to win the 15-a-side match played in Sheikhupura. The match was organized by Sheikhupura Rugby Association (SRA) under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU).

PRU President Ch Arif Saeed, Director Shakeel Malik, SRA Chairman Afzal Haider, President Rana Shafqat Mehmood, association officials Syed Ashfaq Ahmed, Mubashir Mazhar, Rehan Faisal, Farhan Danish, Saqib Saeed, coach Muhammad Ilyas and others were present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Shakeel Malik said: “Thanks to the work that the PRU is doing at the grassroots level due to which many districts have their own U-14, U-17, Junior and Senior teams. Now women are also playing rugby in every district which is a very welcoming sign. Due to continuous and tireless efforts of PRU Chairman Fauzi Khawaja and President Arif Saeed, rugby has become popular in Pakistan.”

PRU President Arif Saeed said: “Rugby is now being played everywhere in Pakistan. Rugby scholarships are also being given in the colleges and universities. The number of newcomers is also increasing, which means future of rugby is quite bright.”