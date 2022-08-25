Sindh cabinet to donate one month’s salary for flood-affectees: Sharjeel

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister and CM’s Focal Person for Rain Emergency, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said the government had decided that all cabinet members and members of provincial assembly of Pakistan People’s Party would donate one month’s salary for the flood-affected people in the province.

He while talking to private news channel, said the provincial government had established Sindh Relief Fund to provide relief to the flood-affected people in the province.

“The cabinet also decided to allocate five days’ salary of government employees of grade 17 and above in the relief fund to support the flood-affected people. The employees of grade 16 and below would also submit two days salary in the fund.” he added.

The purpose of setting up the fund was to provide maximum relief to the flood affected people and expedite their rehabilitation activities.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person Rain Emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon reached the site of the breach in Rahuki Distributary on Wednesday and immediately got it plugged. Sharjeel Memon supervised the work to plug the breach with the help of heavy machinery, irrigation staff and local people.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Memon also directed the irrigation authorities to closely monitor the Rahuki and Husri Distributaries.

He said that in the situation caused by the recent extraordinary rains, the protection of the lives and property of the people was the top priority of the government and it will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, provincial minister also visited different areas of the district and reviewed rain situation. He asked the district administration to provide relief to the rain hit people and cooked food should be provided to them.