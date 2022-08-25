Students facing problem due to non-availability of textbooks 

Mardan – Majority of students of the government schools are facing problems due to non-availability of textbooks in the district.

According to the sources, thousands of students of primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools are still without textbooks despite passing of most of the academic year. The sources added that due to lack of coordination between the provincial education department and textbook board the issue was created.

They said that compulsory subjects of class sixth, seventh and eighth, computer science subject of class 9th, 5 compulsory subjects of class 10th while the text books of class 11th and 12th are not available. The sources added that students of eleventh and twelfth grade are longing for science books. It may be noted that due to non-availability of textbooks, students are suffering from severe anxiety and even though the annual examination is coming ahead.