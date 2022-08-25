Supreme Court moved against FPA in power bills

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has been approached against the huge Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) in the electricity bills, which has forced people to come on roads.

In this regard, a petition was filed in the apex court under Article 184(3) of Constitution, saying that people all over Pakistan are facing massive problems due to heavy taxes in electricity bills.

The petitioner, Zulfiqar Bhutta Advocate stated the government has imposed heavy taxes on the electricity bills which made the lives of the poor miserable.

The inflated bills have destroyed the peace of the poor people, he added.

He submitted that due to inflated bills particularly the months of July and August people have started protests all over the country, burning their bills and vowed not to deposit the bill unless the FPA and other taxes are withdrawn and new bills issued after excluding the taxes.

The petitioner submitted that an impression is given by the incumbent government that increase in electricity price is due to IMF pressure.

He contended on one hand poor families’ lives have been made miserable due to the huge taxes in the utility particularly electricity bills, but on the other hand, salaries, perks and privileges of the top state officials have been increased manifold .

The petitioner stated that due to sky-high inflation in the country, more and more people are compelled to send their children to do menial jobs. He said that Article 25 talks about equality of citizens, but it is not being followed. He maintained that due to inflated bills and inflation people are not able to send their children to schools.