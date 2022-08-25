Agencies

Tayyaba Gul’s charges: LHC suspends operation of notices issued to 4 NAB officials by commission

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended operation of the notices issued to four officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the inquiry commission formed to probe allegations leveled by Tayyaba Gul.

Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by NAB Additional Director Kashif Masroor, NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Imran, NAB Assistant Director Farrukh Hayat and NAB Sub-Inspector Muhammad Lateef challenging the formation of the inquiry commission and issuance of notices to them. The court also sought a reply from the federal government till August 25.

The petitioners’ counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued before the court that the harassment allegations matter was already pending before an accountability court and the Federal Shariat Court whereas the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had also taken its cognizance.

He submitted that despite the pendency of the matter in courts and PAC, the federal government formed an inquiry commission to probe the allegations and it had issued notices to his clients.

He contended that the step of formation of the commission was illegal as the commission could only be formed in public interest matters, under the law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification of formation of the commission and also suspend the operation of the notices issued to his clients.

The court, after hearing arguments, suspended the operation of the notices and sought a reply from the federal government till August 25.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

PM ‘grateful’ as Qatar announces to pump $3b into Pakistan’s economy

National

FCA waiver only for those using upto 200 power units/month: Dastgir

National

Pakistan condemns blasphemy remarks by BJP leader

National

ECP defers LG polls in flood-hit Sindh

National

Imran to appear in court today to seek bail

National

More deaths, destruction as country reels from flash floods

National

Supreme Court moved against FPA in power bills

National

Elahi directs CS to visit flood hit areas to oversee relief work

Business

Current account deficit shrinks by 45.45 percent to $1.2 billion in July

Business

Dastagir for enhancing Hesco’s recoveries to ensure uninterrupted power supply

1 of 9,944

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More