Transport Minister of Qatar sees off PM at Doha Airport

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif left for Islamabad from Doha after completing a two-day official visit to Qatar

The Prime Minister was seen off by the Minister of Transport of Qatar Mr. Jassim Saif Al Sulaithi at the Doha Airport

As a result of the successful meetings of the Prime Minister with the Emir of Qatar, other important leaders of the Qatari leadership, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and businessmen, Qatar Investment Authority is preparing to invest 3 billion US dollars in various trade and investment sectors in Pakistan. Is

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has left for Islamabad today after completing a successful two-day official visit to Qatar. During his visit, the Prime Minister held separate meetings with the Emir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Abdulaziz Al Thani, in which issues of bilateral and mutual interest were discussed and to increase mutual trade. It was agreed to strengthen the institutional links. Moreover, it was agreed to increase cooperation in the fields of agriculture, food, energy and to encourage Qatar’s investment in the fields of renewable energy, tourism and hospitality in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also met the delegations of Qatar Investment Authority and Business Association.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also participated in the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Round Table Conference.

A large number of Pakistani business community based in Doha, Qatar along with Qatar’s leading businessmen and corporate executives participated in the conference.

During the conference, Qatari businessmen and investors expressed deep interest in investing in various sectors in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also visited 974 Stadium, the venue of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha. The Prime Minister appreciated the facilities in the stadium and praised the unique construction of the stadium and expressed his best wishes for Qatar’s leadership and Om on hosting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and assured Pakistan’s full support in this regard.

This was the first official visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to Qatar after assuming office.