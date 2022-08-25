Staff Reporter

Umer Rashid appointed Pak men cricket team’s fast bowling coach

LAHORE – Umer Rashid, one of the highly-rated bowling coaches at the National High Performance Centre, has been added to the Pakistan men’s side as assistant to the fast bowling coach for the Asia Cup. Umer has worked in the development of all the national side fast bowlers since their early days, including helping Mohammad Hasnain to return to competitive cricket. In the new role with the national side, Umer will support Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait in the UAE, said a PCB spokesman on Wednesday. Umer has been included in the player support personnel list on the recommendation of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

