Agencies

US to give $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv – The United States will announce $3 billion in fresh military aid to Kyiv on Wednesday as Ukraine marks its independence day.
A US official confirmed the planned White House announcement even as Washington warned that Moscow could be planning a surge in strikes on major civilian targets coinciding with the independence day observations, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to be on guard against “Russian terror.”
The new tranche of American funding will help Kyiv acquire more weaponry, ammunition and other supplies for its armed forces. The expected US aid announcement comes as world leaders reasserted their support for Kyiv. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday warned Russia against further attempts to annex Ukrainian territory in the same way it did with Crimea.

